FTSE 100 rises as investors weigh economic recovery



The FTSE 100 jumped in early trading after falling sharply yesterday, as investors weighed signs of economic recovery against rising coronavirus cases around the world.

The UK’s main stock index surged 1.4 per cent to 5,943 points, having shed around 1.9 per cent yesterday. The FTSE 250 index of smaller firms rose 0.7 per cent.

China’s CSI 300 was flat overnight, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 per cent after some upbeat US factory data gave investors hope about the global economy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.2 per cent, however.

Some strong US survey data yesterday that showed the factory sector grew at a clip in August.

In the UK, manufacturing output hit a six-year high in August, according to a survey out yesterday.

Markets are weighing these signs of recovery against worrying pockets of rising coronavirus cases. Greek authorities yesterday delayed the reopening of schools amid a jump in cases.

The UK government is reportedly considering adding Portugal to the quarantine list. That would mean UK travellers have to isolate for 14 days upon their return, which could hit the travel industry hard.

Pound drops as FTSE 100 lifted by Barratt

In the past few days the real action has been in the currency markets, however. The dollar has consistently fallen and has regularly traded at new two-year lows, pushing up other currencies.

Yet the greenback was up 0.2 per cent against a basket of other currencies this morning.

Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.4 per cent to $1.333. A lower pound is likely to help the FTSE as it makes the overseas earnings of UK firms worth more.

On the FTSE 100, housebuilder Barratt Developments jumped 6.1 per cent in early trading after telling the City demand has increased sharply since the end of the lockdown.

“There are some signs that a recovery is already in place following the full opening of its sites at the end of June,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Sentiment was also boosted by UK house prices hitting a new all-time high. The property market has rebounded sharply after lockdown, with the stamp duty cut boosting the sector.