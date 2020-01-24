FTSE 100 recovers following coronavirus losses

The FTSE 100 climbed steadily following the open this morning, clawing back most of the losses incurred yesterday as investors’ fears over the spread of the coronavirus mounted.



After the World Health Organisation yesterday stopped short of declaring the outbreak in China an emergency, European equities gained this morning ahead of flash PMI readings for major economies in the region.



Having lost 0.9 per cent yesterday, its steepest one-day drop in two months, the FTSE 100 rose as much as 0.95 per cent this morning.



Just Eat shares provided some drag on the blue chip index, slipping as much as 2.75 per cent after the competition regulator launched a probe into its proposed merger with Takeaway.com.



Germany’s DAX added as much as 1.06 per cent, boosted by gains made by pharmaceutical giant Bayer after reports of a possible out-of-court settlement of a US trial over allegations its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.



France’s CAC 40 added one per cent, despite a flash composite PMI reading for the country showing slightly slower growth than expected.

“Investors might be celebrating the fact that China has added four more cities to its transport ban in an order to stem the outbreak, the kind of step the country failed to make quickly enough during the SARS epidemic of 2003,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

“The tone of trading could change, however, dependent on the state of the morning’s flash PMIs.”

Overnight, Asian markets were muted on the eve of Lunar New Year celebrations, following sell-offs on Thursday over growing coronavirus concerns.



Chinese markets were closed for the week-long holiday, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.15 per cent.



Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.13 per cent.

