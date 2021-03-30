FTSE 100 rallies as investors shrug off Archegos fire sale

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning following a volatile start to the week as investors dealt with the impact of the collapse of a US hedge fund.

London’s blue chip index opened 0.7 per cent higher at 6,785 points in early trading.

It came after a choppy day of trading as news emerged a US hedge fund, widely reported as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, sparking potentially billions of dollars in losses for Credit Suisse and Nomura.

Read more: Wetherspoon to invest £145m in new pubs and upgrades

Last week a handful of Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, and ViacomCBS faced a heavy selloff. It was initially thought the stocks came under pressure because of delisting fears but it was since emerged that it was mainly because Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its position.

Alongside Japanese investment bank Nomura, Credit Suisse warned of “significant losses” stemming from the fund.

Astrazeneca led this morning’s biggest fallers, which fell 0.9 percent, while Imperial Brands shed 0.4 per cent.

The tobacco giant said it expected group net revenue growth of at least one per cent in the first half.

Read more: PensionBee confirms intention to float on LSE

“Overall tobacco volumes are in line with expectations although Covid-19 continues to affect consumer buying patterns across different channels and markets,” the company said in a statement this morning.

HSBC, L&G and Barclays led the index this morning up more than 2.3 per cent despite a volatile day of trading for banking stocks on Monday amid the Archegos fallout.