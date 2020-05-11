FTSE 100 pushes higher as Boris Johnson eases UK lockdown

The FTSE 100 rose 0.85 per cent higher this morning as more countries reopened their economies a day after Boris Johnson signalled an easing of UK lockdown measures.

London’s blue-chip index joined Asian stocks in shrugging off fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. New cases picked up again in Germany and South Korea after both eased social distancing measures.

The FTSE 100 had climbed 50 points to 5,986 shortly by 9.30am.

Read more: Coronavirus: How business responded to Boris Johnson’s lockdown plan

While the FTSE 100 came close to hitting the 6,000 milestone, European stocks also posted gains.

Germany’s Dax rose 0.7 per cent and the Cac, France’s stock market, climbed 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, Asian stocks also increased. Japan’s Nikkei ended its trading session over one per cent up and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.5 per cent. Both areas have signalled they will ease their own coronavirus measures.

Stocks on the FTSE 100 appeared to react well to the Prime Minister’s speech yesterday in which he set out steps for a three-stage exit from the UK lockdown.

Boris Johnson eases UK lockdown

Johnson has urged millions of workers to return to work today if they cannot work from home in what the CBI described as the “first glimmer of light for our faltering economy”.

Brits can spend unlimited time outdoors from Wednesday, and visit beauty spots across the country. But foreign visitors to the UK face a 14-day quarantine period, something Heathrow Airport has warned could put people off travelling.

Read more: Exit strategy: How and when Boris Johnson will end the UK lockdown

And shops will not reopen until 1 June, with pubs expected to be forced to wait even longer. The hospitality sector will not reopen until July at the “very earliest”, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said today.

Meanwhile, primary schools in England will partially reopen from 1 June but secondary schools are likely to remain closed until September,

However, Johnson’s announcement drew criticism from political rivals, who accused the PM of sowing confusion.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson’s speech “raises more questions than it answers”.

Lockdown hopes fuel FTSE 100 rise

Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said the FTSE 100 was rising on investor optimism the UK lockdown is easing.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: Boris Johnson tells millions to get back to work

“The UK’s service-heavy economy will remain under a certain pressure for a couple of more weeks,” she said. “But again, the worst recession in centuries is already priced in the market and won’t cause additional collateral damage.

“The main risk to business reopening is a pickup in new cases. Hence, investors will be carefully watching if the contagion curve remains on a descending path. An uptick will likely cause a second wave of halt in activities and hammer the market sentiment. For now, hope dominates.”

And David Madden, senior market analyst at Markets.com, said the FTSE 100 is benefiting from higher confidence in UK stocks.

“Workers in construction and manufacturing could potentially recommence work in the near term, so that is likely to boost investment confidence in London-listed stocks,” he said.

UK must battle danger of second wave

Read more: Coronavirus: How business responded to Boris Johnson’s lockdown plan

“We all know now that reopening the economy will be a lot harder than shutting it down,” Neil Wilson, chief analyst at Markets.com, added. “Boris Johnson last night set out a plan of sorts. But businesses and employees want clarity and certainty. Fears of second waves in China, South Korea and Germany highlight the concern about reopening too swiftly.”

However, analysts warned economic data will continue to worsen after non-farm payrolls showed over 20m US citizens have lost their jobs over coronavirus.

“May will be even worse,” Wilson said. But he said much of this will not dent rises in stock markets like the FTSE 100. Rather than focusing on economic data showing the impact of coronavirus, traders are paying attention to the speed of economic recoveries.

“Backward looking data will be largely, but not entirely, ignored by markets,” Wilson said. “Participants [will] focus on the policy response and the speed of exiting lockdown.”

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: 1m firms warn of collapse if restrictions continue for three months

And FTSE 100 traders may yet take note of a warning from Cebr that more than 1m businesses face collapse if the UK lockdown continues another three months.

The government faces a challenge in balancing the lockdown measures with the risk of too quick an exit prompting a second wave of infections.

Madden warned: “South Korea and Germany reported an increase in new infections in the wake of their restrictions being eased. This is something that traders should be mindful of as it might curtail the reopening of other economies for fear of a second wave of cases.”