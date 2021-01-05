FTSE 100 pushes up despite new lockdown

The FTSE 100 defied expectations to push higher this morning as the UK awoke to the reality of its third national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As markets opened the bourse picked up 0.6 per cent to stand at 6,607 points as traders appeared to shrug off the news of more stringent restrictions.

Concerns were eased after Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged an additional £4.6bn in support for businesses to help them through the new period of restrictions.

Retail, hospitality, and leisure firms will be able to apply for £9,000 in new grants, adding to billions of pounds of government financial help already given.

Retailer Next led this morning’s rise, jumping 8.3 per cent on the back of a strong trading update this morning.

Energy stocks also did well, with BP and Shell both up around three per cent in early trading.

The oil giants were helped higher by a recovery in oil prices this morning, though with Opec due to meet later today they could be in for further volatility.

At the moment, the FTSE is outperforming its continental rivals, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC down 0.1 and 0.2 per cent respectively.

London’s blue-chip index started 2021 with a bang yesterday, outperforming its European rivals to end the day up 1.7 per cent.

At one point, it had been on track for a three per cent rise, driven higher by a rally in mining stocks, but a weaker session on Wall Street dragged on the bourse.

Mid-cap index the FTSE 250 also rose one per cent in the morning’s trading, with IT firm Softcat leading the way with a 9.2 per cent rise.

In the US, the main markets slipped as traders hedged their bets ahead of today’s vital Georgia Senate run-off race, the result of which could have huge ramifications for the economy.

If the Democrats win both seats, the Senate will be split 50:50, giving incoming Vice President Kamala Harris the deciding vote.

That would shift the balance of the legislature considerably towards President Joe Biden, who has pledged further economic stimulus to help the US through the coronavirus crisis.

David Madden of CMC Markets said an overnight decision not to delist Chinese firms China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom should see markets open higher today.