FTSE 100 falls as PM plans Brussels trip to break Brexit impasse

The FTSE 100 opened lower after the pound recovered somewhat from Brexit jitters yesterday and Number 10 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels for last-ditch talks.

The London stock index fell 0.2 per cent in early trading, hitting 5,541 points. The FTSE 250 – made up of smaller firms – was down 0.1 per cent.

Yesterday, a falling pound helped the FTSE outperform its European rivals. A lower pound makes the overseas earnings of the index’s constituents worth more in relative terms.

Sterling slipped less dramatically today after recovering overnight. It was last 0.2 per cent lower against the dollar at $1.335. It was also down 0.2 per cent versus the euro at €1.101.

On the continent, Germany’s Dax index was only marginally lower. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.1 per cent and the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 was slightly higher.

FTSE 100 on edge amid Brexit talks

With time fast running out for a Brexit deal to be reached, Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday failed to reach an agreement after one-on-one talks.

Johnson will now travel to Brussels to try to thrash out a UK-EU trade deal. FTSE 100 and sterling investors are anxiously awaiting news from talks, amid warnings that they could break down altogether.

“We expect the pound to remain sensitive to headlines and developments surrounding this landscape,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

“Anything suggesting that the differences-gap is narrowing is likely to prove positive for the currency. While reports pointing to more stalemates could push it lower.”

As investors are focused on Brexit, the UK’s NHS today gave the first dose of the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccine.

Stocks rallied sharply in November amid hopes that normal life would return next year. Supply problems have limited the number of vaccines available, but markets remain optimistic about 2021.

In the US, stocks were set to open lower, according to futures prices. Bloomberg reported that US lawmakers are set to postpone a Friday night deadline for passing a $908bn (£681bn) stimulus bill.