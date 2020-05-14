FTSE 100 falls as doubts grow about coronavirus recovery

The FTSE 100 fell at the open as doubts set in among investors about the recent stock market rally after US President Donald Trump dialled up the rhetoric against China.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped 1.3 per cent in early trading to 5,829 points. It fell yesterday on US-China tensions and fears of a second wave of infections.

Read more: Lloyd’s of London expects to pay up to $4.3bn in coronavirus insurance claims

European markets also dropped. The continent-wide Stoxx 600, Germany’s Dax, and France’s CAC were all 0.8 per cent lower.

Asian markets slipped overnight in the wake of a tweet from Trump. New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, South Korea and China have also soured the mood.

China’s SSE composite index was one per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5 per cent.

Trump attacked China on Twitter yesterday. He said: “Dealing with China is a very expensive thing to do. We just made a great Trade Deal, the ink was barely dry, and the World was hit by the Plague from China. 100 Trade Deals wouldn’t make up the difference – and all those innocent lives lost!”

The Trump administration has repeatedly lashed out at China since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the rhetoric has intensified in recent weeks.

It has shaken investor confidence, adding to fears that a new trade war could hold back the global recovery from the coronavirus crash.

Stock markets have rallied dramatically in recent weeks, making up roughly half of the catastrophic losses they suffered in March and February. In the US, the S&P 500 has risen 23 per cent since late March. The FTSE 100 has risen around 17 per cent in that time.

However, many analysts have questioned the rally. They say it does not match the economic reality of the deepest recession since the Great Depression.

This week, the rise in US-China tensions and the emergence of new coronavirus cases in China, South Korea and Hong Kong have spooked investors.

Fed chair Powell added to the worries yesterday, saying the downturn could have a lasting influence unless the US government carries out more stimulus spending.

Read more: Airbus could cut 10,000 jobs amid coronavirus travel slump

Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: “We just about managed to cope with a downbeat assessment from Fed chair Powell but couldn’t after additional evidence that the US-China relationship is souring further.”

US Treasury bonds rose in price, signalling that investors are seeking safe-haven assets. The pound was down 0.3 per cent at $1.22 as investors also sought dollars.