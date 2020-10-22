FTSE 100 drops amid new restrictions and stalling stimulus talks

The FTSE 100 fell in early trading as investors worried about coronavirus cases spreading across Europe and new restrictions, while talks over US stimulus continued.

London’s main stock index fell one per cent to 5,721 points. It followed a two per cent tumble for the index yesterday.

In Asia overnight, China’s SSE composite index slipped 0.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose just 0.03 per cent.

European stock markets have been shaken by rising coronavirus cases and the resulting new restrictions.

Germany’s Dax fell 1.6 per cent shortly after trading opened. France’s CAC 40 was 1.3 per cent lower and the European Stoxx 600 was down 1.1 per cent.

Markets are yet to see the disruption of early march, however, when indices plunged the most in 30 years.

Nonetheless, investors are warier of risk assets with so much uncertainty around the future of economies.

FTSE falters as US stimulus talks drag on

On top of this, talks over a possible next round of US stimulus continue to show little progress. US House speaker Nancy Pelosi and top White House officials have said they are narrowing their differences.

Yet President Donald Trump cast doubt on the deal yesterday. And many Republicans in the Senate are resolutely opposed to anything like the roughly $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion) deal the Democrats are after.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said: “The lack of progress towards additional US stimulus frustrates and unnerves investors.”

“The bottom line is that even if a deal was agreed on a high level, it would be unlikely to clear the Republican dominated senate.”

The pound soared yesterday after the UK and EU restarted Brexit talks, holding back the FTSE 100.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier’s comments that a deal was “within reach” particularly pleased traders.

It was down 0.1 per cent this morning to $1.314, however, with investors taking a step back after its solid rise yesterday.