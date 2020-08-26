FTSE 100 drops as investors turn to Jackson Hole

The UK’s FTSE 100 stock index opened lower as investors nervously awaited a speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell and worried about the economic recovery.

It dropped 0.1 per cent to 6,030 points shortly after the bell. The FTSE 250 index of smaller companies rose 0.2 per cent, however.

Read more: Jackson Hole symposium: All eyes on Fed chair Powell

Germany’s Dax climbed slightly after the government extended its short-time work scheme that supports jobs. But France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.2 per cent.

Asian markets fell overnight as the optimism from the start of the week wore off. China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.2 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.1 per cent.

The pause in buying came as investors stepped back and weighed economic indicators and the pace of the recent rally.

In the US last night, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new highs. They were driven by a 3.5 per cent jump in Facebook.

However, US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to its lowest level since 2014, data showed yesterday.

The FTSE 100 sharply reversed course yesterday after climbing in the morning session. It finished more than one per cent lower.

FTSE 100 treads water before Powell speech

Fed chair Powell is due to speak tomorrow at the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium. Usually held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, it will be completely online due to coronavirus.

He is expected to give an update on the central bank’s monetary policy review. Any shifts in policy could move markets.

“Trading is expected to remain muted as investors wait patiently for this week’s highlight,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index.

“Investors are waiting anxiously for any hints over the direction of monetary policy.”

Read more: Alibaba’s Ant Group files for dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai

In the currency markets, the dollar climbed 0.2 per cent against a basket of other currencies. That bucked its recent downward trend, and signalled that investors were going off stocks and moving into safer assets.

Oil rose to a five-month high as Hurricane Laura headed towards the oil refineries of the US’s Gulf Coast. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up to $46 per barrel. WTI crude was at $43.30 a barrel.