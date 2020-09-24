FTSE 100 drops as investors’ coronavirus jitters return

The FTSE 100 dropped at the opening bell, pulling back from two consecutive days of climbs as investors once again became nervous about coronavirus and the economy.

London’s blue-chip stock index fell one per cent to 5,837 points in early trading after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street yesterday. The FTSE 250 index fell 1.1 per cent.

The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 was down 0.9 per cent. In Asia overnight, China’s CSI 300 dropped 1.9 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8 per cent.

Stock markets slumped on Monday as investors panicked over rising coronavirus cases and hit the sell button in anticipation of harsh new restrictions that could tank the economy.

However, indices such as the FTSE 100 recovered over Tuesday and Wednesday as more details became clear. In the UK, the new rules were seen as less strict as many had anticipated. Some other countries are yet to impose new restrictions.

British traders will be keeping a close eye on parliament this afternoon. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil new measures to help the UK economy through the new restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told pubs and restaurants they must start shutting at 10pm. Indoor sports have been banned and the PM told employees to work from home where they can.

Wall Street sell-off dents FTSE 100

A major sell-off on Wall Street yesterday saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled three per cent. The S&P 500 slipped 2.4 per cent. US stocks were set to open lower again.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index, said the falls came “after a series of warnings from the US Federal Reserve”.

She said: “Federal Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the US economy still had a long way to go before recovery weighed on sentiment.” Other analysts said it was another leg of the recent withdrawal from US tech.

The dollar was trading slightly higher against a basket of other currencies. That signalled that investors are seeking out the safe-haven asset.