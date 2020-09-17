FTSE 100 drops ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 fell sharply at the opening bell as investors awaited the Bank of England’s interest rate decision and were disappointed by last night’s US Federal Reserve meeting.

The blue-chip index dropped one per cent to 6,017 points. It fell around 0.6 per cent yesterday. The smaller FTSE 250 index slipped 0.7 per cent lower.

Europe’s continent-wide Stoxx 600 index fell one per cent. Germany’s Dax slipped 1.4 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.1 per cent.

China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.5 per cent overnight. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 1.7 per cent.

The Fed yesterday forecasted that it would not raise rates until at least 2023, and said it would not tighten monetary policy until inflation had picked up over two per cent “for some time”.

It comes after the central bank last month unveiled a new, more dovish interest rate policy. The Fed said it will now tolerate inflation overshooting two per cent to compensate for times when it is below that mark.

But investors were disappointed by any more near-term support from the Fed. US tech stocks sold yesterday, with the Nasdaq index closing 1.3 per cent lower.

“Stocks sold off and the US Dollar rose following the Fed’s announcement in a risk-off move,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index. She said the market showed “its frustration at the Fed’s reluctance to offer any more stimulus”.

That mood carried over into Asia, despite both the Fed and Bank of Japan yesterday upgrading their economic forecasts.

Investors’ attention will now turn to the Bank of England. It will reveal its interest rate decision at midday. But it is expected to leave rates on hold at 0.1 per cent and bond-buying at £745bn.

The pound was down 0.1 per cent against the dollar at $1.295. Lower sterling has helped the FTSE 100 in recent weeks, but banks and miners weighed down the index in morning trading.