FTSE 100 climbs after Trump says US-China trade deal ‘fully intact’

The FTSE 100 climbed as much as 0.74 per cent after the open this morning after President Donald Trump said the US-China trade deal was “fully intact”.

Trump’s comments helped clarify earlier confusing statements from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said the deal was “over,” linking the breakdown in part to Washington’s anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement prompted a selloff across global markets but equities quickly recovered after Navarro said his remarks had been taken out of context.

Asian markets rose on Tuesday following Trump’s clarification on the state of the trade deal.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.02 per cent. The Shanghai Composite index also closed in the green, gaining 0.19 per cent.

Asian stocks have rallied hard since hitting a low in March amid worries about the jolt to the global economy from the coronavirus-driven shutdown.

US futures were also trading higher after recovering from the shock of Navarro’s comments.

However Avatrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam warned they could struggle to hold on to their gains. “due to geopolitical tensions that continue to simmer in the background as Trump administration puts further restrictions on four Chinese state media outlets”.

“China has halted its poultry purchase from a Tyson plant but so far the reason behind that is mainly due to Coronavirus,” he continued. “But the fear is that the phase one trade deal between the US-China could be in jeopardy especially if Trump picks up on this matter.”