Former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker dies aged 92

Paul Volcker, the Federal Reserve chairman who slayed rampant US inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, has died aged 92.

Volcker had reportedly been suffering from prostate cancer. He passed away on Monday, his daughter told the New York Times.

As Fed chairman from 1979 to 1987, Volcker was instrumental in helping the US economy adapt to the age of globalised finance, first under President Jimmy Carter and then under Ronald Reagan.

Carter charged the Princeton, Harvard, and London School of Economics-educated Volcker with tackling the double-digit inflation that was plaguing the US economy.

Volcker pushed interest rates up to as high as 20 per cent, sending the US into recession but bringing inflation under control.

More recently, Volcker worked as an adviser to President Barack Obama in the wake of the financial crisis. He proposed the so-called Volcker Rule, which stopped banks from gambling with depositors’ money.

More to follow.