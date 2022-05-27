Former executive suing UK branch of Canadian bank for £800,000 over discrimination claims

The UK branch of a major Canadian bank is facing an £800,000 discrimination lawsuit from a former executive accusing it of discrimination.

Zhuofang Wei is suing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) over claims it operated a hostile and discriminatory environment for women.

The bank, which strongly denies all claims, dismissed her in Match 2020. She claimed she objected to taking on a new position without a pay rise.

According to Reuters, the bank said her role was made redundant, and it is “”committed to a respectful and equitable workplace and takes any concerns raised by a team member seriously.”

“As this matter is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further at this time”.

Wei’s claim was heard by an employment tribunal in the capital earlier in May, with a judgment expected in weeks, Reuters said.

China-born Wei also claimed she was a target of racist discrimination, with comments allegedly made about her babysitting a senior executive’s children. She also alleges she was subject to comments of a sexual nature.

CIBC have been approached for comment.