Fifa to discuss banning Israel from football after five countries back Palestine’s proposal

PADERBORN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 07: A fan of Israel waves a flag during the 2022 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between Germany and Israel at Benteler Arena on October 07, 2021 in Paderborn, North Rhine-Westphalia. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

The Palestinian Football Association has called on Fifa to “adopt appropriate sanctions” against their Israeli counterparts which could result in bans for Israel’s national teams and clubs.

It cited “unprecedented international human rights and humanitarian law violations committed by Israel” in Palestine and in particular Gaza, where Israel has killed 40,000 people during the current conflict.

The Palestinian FA’s proposal has the backing of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen and is due to be discussed at next month’s Fifa Congress in Bangkok.

It also accuses the Israeli FA of violating Fifa statutes by including teams based in Palestine in its national league, and failing to take action against discrimination and racism in Israeli football.

“An unbearable human tragedy is unfolding before our eyes in Gaza, Palestine,” the PFA said in its proposal.

“The IFA continues to represent the interests of its government which violate Fifa statutes by continuing to include illegal settlement clubs located on the territory of Palestine in its national league. Furthermore, it continues to allow racism in its league to go unchecked.

“The Fifa members are all bound by the obligation to protect and safeguard human rights, and abide by the statutes. The failure as an international organisation to take decisive action to address the grievances presented by one of the member associations whose rights continue to be violated will only normalise these violations and embolden those who commit them further.

“Failing to take decisive action in accordance with the Fifa statutes would leave an unwelcome precedent.”

The Palestinian FA also cited Fifa’s own arguments for banning Russian national teams and clubs on the grounds that it would not be safe for players, officials and fans.

“Given the global tensions and sentiments regarding the situation in Gaza, it is hard to understand why the same safety and security arguments have not been brought out by Fifa in case of Israel,” it added.

All of Fifa’s member associations are entitled to propose the addition of an item onto the congress agenda.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino addressed the conflict in October when he expressed his condolences and called for an immediate end to hostilities and the suffering of people in both Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Fifa is to establish a Fans’ Committee that will be recognised as stakeholders in the world governing body’s statues, with a view to a more formal and regular consultation process.

It is also set to create seven new committees for women’s football and recommend that each of its member associations has at least one woman in its three-person Fifa delegation.