Fenchurch Advisory Partners plots US expansion with launch of US office.

London-based investment bank Fenchurch Advisory Partners is plotting the launch of a US office led by a former Credit Suisse director.

Fenchurch today announced it will set up a US operation based in New York under John Sipp, the former managing director of Moelis & Company and Credit Suisse. Sipp, who is joining Fenchurch from TAP Advisory, began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he was a founding member of the bank’s Financial Institutions Group.

Commenting on the move Malik Karim, the founder and chief executive of Fenchurch said “opening a US business is a natural evolution for Fenchurch given our involvement in numerous significant transactions with an international component and will enable us to support our clients’ global footprints.

“Many of the sub-sectors of financial services where we have built strong franchises in the UK and Europe are global, and a US office will add to our origination and execution capabilities,” Karim continued.

In recent years Fenchurch Advisory has worked on some of the City’s largest deals. The firm advised IG Group on its $1bn acquisition of Tastytrade and assisted JC Flowers with the £1.5bn sale of interactive investor to Abrdn. The company also worked on Swiss Re’s £3.25bn sale of ReAssure to Phoneix Group in 2019.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to help build Fenchurch’s US business, leveraging its excellent reputation and blue chip client base,” said Sipp, who said a clear market opportunity exists in the US for a “pure advisory business with deep, specialist sector expertise.”

