Fashion brand Ted Baker bolsters board after torrid year

Embattled fashion brand Ted Baker has appointed a new chief customer officer as it attempts to bolster its management team following a torrid year for the retailer.



Jennifer Roebuck, who was most recently chief marketing officer at online beauty platform Feel Unique, has taken on the newly created role at Ted Baker.



Her brief will be to develop a customer and digital strategy across the business, and explore new digital partnership opportunities.



Roebuck, who has also previously held roles at French Connection, will step down from her current non-executive position on Ted Baker’s board.



The retailer also announced that the search to replace former chief executive Lindsay Page and chairman David Bernstein is “progressing well”.



Page and Bernstein quit in December after the fashion chain issued the latest in a string of profit warnings. A week later, long-serving director Ron Steward also stepped down.



Page had been appointed in April after the company’s founder Ray Kelvin was forced to step down after facing allegations of sexual harassment, which he denies.



Last week, Ted Baker admitted that it had overstated the value of its inventory by £58m, more than double the £25m originally reported.



Acting chairman Sharon Baylay said today: “We are delighted that Jennifer is joining the executive leadership team.



“Her background in digital transformation and brand marketing, particularly in the lifestyle and clothing sector will be of huge benefit to the leadership team, as they look to position the business for future success.”

