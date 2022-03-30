Facebook algorithm pushes climate sceptics deeper into disinformation

A new investigation has revealed that Facebook users that show an interest in climate scepticism are being driven towards more extreme forms of climate disinformation by algorithms, despite the social media giant’s claims of a crackdown.

By simulating the user experience of an individual liking pages such as “Net Zero Watch”, an organisation countering climate policies, the human rights organisation Global Witness found that immediately after liking this page, the user was recommended “Climate Depot”, a US based outlet run by Marc Morano and part of CFACT, a group that calls human-induced climate change “a myth”.

In an overwhelming majority of cases a similar pattern continued, leading the user to see content that includes climate change is a hoax, that describes the UN as an “authoritarian regime” that has less credibility than “Bugs Bunny” and accuses the “green movement” of “enslaving humanity”.

In total, 18 pages were recommended in the process of the simulation, with only one not containing any climate disinformation. Two thirds of the pages were exclusively dedicated to climate disinformation.

The findings come despite Facebook promising to crackdown on climate disinformation on their platform, having set up a “climate science centre” designed to “connect people with science-based information on climate change”.

Responding to our investigation, Facebook told Global Witness that “for several months after we announced the initial experiment of informational labels in the UK, we did not completely roll out our labelling program.”

The findings also come on the day the UK communications regulator Ofcom have warned that almost one in three UK internet users are unaware that online content may be false or biased.

Meta also added that it takes its “responsibility seriously” and that the “systems are designed to reduce misinformation, including false and misleading climate content, not to amplify it.” Meta also acknowledged that reducing misinformation required ongoing investment.

However, Digital Threats to Democracy Campaigner at Global Witness Mai Rosner said: “Facebook has repeatedly said it wants to combat climate disinformation on its platform, but our investigation shows how worryingly easy it is for its users to be led down a dangerous path that flies in the face of both science and reality.

“Facebook is not just a neutral online space where climate disinformation exists; it is quite literally putting such views in front of users eyes.”

Despite stating that the destruction of the planet was “not up for debate”, Rosner said the climate crisis is becoming “the new culture war”. She added that big tech giants have a responsibility not to propagate climate disinformation.