Existing Covid jabs may protect against Brazilian coronavirus mutation, study finds

Existing coronavirus vaccines may prove effective against the Brazilian Covid variant that scientists previously feared would be resistant to antibodies, a University of Oxford study has found.

Researchers studies the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains of coronavirus.

Read more: Two more cases of Brazil variant found in England

They determined that the Brazil coronavirus variant, also known as the P1 strain or Manaus strain, may be less resistant to antibodies than previously feared.

“These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels,” it said. “Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared”.

Scientists had previously warned that a potential spread of the Brazil strain may delay the Prime Minister’s roadmap for leaving lockdown.

A member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said earlier this month that the new strain could force the UK to “go backwards” in terms of relaxing restrictions.

Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “It is a variant of concern but we are going to be faced with these in the next six months as we move towards relaxing measures.

“There are going to be challenges on the way – and there is always a risk that we might have to go backwards, and that’s what nobody wants to do is to actually open up and then have to close down again.”

Six cases of the P1 mutation were identified in the UK earlier this month, all from travellers returning to Britain from Brazil. Test and Trace were able to immediately identify five of the cases and ask them to self-isolate.

However, failure to identify the sixth case sparked a nationwide search that lasted more than a week. The missing person was traced back to Croydon on 6 March, where they had been found to be quarantining with their family.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine ‘neutralises’ Brazil Covid variant, study finds

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week found that the Pfizer/Biontech coronavirus vaccine is able to combat the new Brazil variant.

Scientists tested blood samples from patients who had received the Pfizer jab and found it was effective in neutralising a laboratory-made version of the virus similar to the Brazil variant.