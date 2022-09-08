Exclusive: WeWork introduces discounts to drive office workers back into London

Flexible workspace provider WeWork has launched new incentives for London businesses to entice workers back into the city.

The New York-headquartered company is working with BusinessLDN, with members of the advocacy group being offered access to new discounts.

Businesses are able to access 50 per cent off WeWork’s All Access monthly membership fees for three months, for new members.

Other incentives include discounts on private office space for up to 49 people, including a one month free deal for a three month commitment or two months free with a six month commitment.

The company is looking to help firms build hybrid solutions for their teams, in order to woo employees who want a flexible approach to working at home and in a shared space.

In recent months, London has seen a return of office workers since the easing of Covid restrictions.

Many pubs and cafes in the Square Mile were hit hard by the loss of lunchtime and after-work trade when commuters shunned the capital in favour of their home offices.

“The prosperity of our cities is directly tied to the success of the businesses within them, and WeWork is proud to continue to help build strong communities in an ever-evolving world,” Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman at WeWork said.

Other cities to receive new city partnerships include Singapore, Los Angeles, Boston and Seattle.

The brand said it had also refreshed incentives for established partnerships in New York, Paris, Washington, D.C., Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago.