Tech Special: The jobs, sectors and countries most at risk of automation and robotics in 2022

Digital change and automation are driving enormous productivity gains in the world of work.

However, the rapid changes mean many individuals, businesses and even entire nations will be hugely impacted by automation and tech, with some roles and jobs to be replaced by robots altogether.

Many of the industries that are most at risk of seeing jobs being taken over by robotics have over time evolved to an automated process and fall into categories such as administrative tasks and manual labour.

Read more From price inflation and Brexit rows to Evergrande and Biden v Putin: Here are the market risks to watch this year

Pricing platform Small Business Prices analysed a variety of metrics to find the countries most ready for the future due to their use of automation, and which jobs are most at risk. The company shared its findings exclusively with City A.M.

Out of 702 jobs analysed the occupation that ranks the highest for chances of being replaced by automation is telemarketing.

This is followed by title examiners, abstractors, and searchers – roles that involve mainly clerical tasks – in second place and hand-sewers come in as the third most likely to see their job be replaced by automated technology.

Rank Occupations most at risk of automation Probability of being automated 1 Telemarketers 0.99 2 Title Examiners, Abstractors, and Searchers 0.99 3 Sewers, Hand 0.99 4 Mathematical Technicians 0.99 5 Insurance Underwriters 0.99 6 Watch repairers 0.99 7 Cargo and freight agents 0.99 8 Tax preparers 0.99 9 Photographic process workers and processing machine operators 0.99 10 New accounts clerks 0.99 11 Library Technicians 0.99 12 Data Entry Keyers 0.99 13 Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters 0.98 14 Insurance Claims and Policy Processing Clerks 0.98 15 Brokerage Clerks 0.98

According to analysts, there are three aspects to jobs that ensure they are less likely to be affected by the increase of modern technology; those roles that involve genuine creativity, jobs that involve building complex relationships with humans and careers that have a high sense of unpredictability.

The study determines that the job that’s the least likely to be replaced by tech is that of a Recreational Therapist; this is a role that involves the human aspect and complex relationship building which requires emotional skills robots are (not yet) capable of.

The jobs that are second least likely to become fully automated are First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers, due to the role being highly unpredictable; one will never know when and where an expert in this field will be needed and problems are often nuanced, hence the need for human touch.

Emergency Management Directors are the third least likely to see their bread and butter be taken over by robotics. Given the sensitive nature and nuance of their jobs and again the unpredictability of things such as natural disasters and emergencies, it will remain a human task to delegate back to safety.

Rank Occupations least at risk of automation Probability 1 Recreational therapists 0.0028 2 First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers 0.0030 3 Emergency management directors 0.0030 4 Mental health and substance abuse social workers 0.0031 5 Audiologists 0.0033 6 Occupational therapists 0.0035 7 Orthotists and prosthetics 0.0035 8 Healthcare social workers 0.0036 9 Oral and maxillofacial surgeons 0.0036 10 First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers 0.0039 11 Dietitians and Nutritionists 0.0039 12 Lodging Managers 0.0040 13 Choreographers 0.0041 14 Sales Engineers 0.0042 15 Physicians and Surgeons 0.0042

South Korea vs Denmark

On average, 74 robots for every 10,000 employees will be performing tasks in the manufacturing industry. South Korea, however, leads the world rankings in terms of implementing robotics in their manufacturing processes: 631 robots per 10,000 human workers in 2016.

This is followed by another Asian nation known for its big technological advancements: Singapore. As of 2016, 488 industrial robots are put in place for every 10,000 employees.

Germany is the third most advanced country in terms of implementing robotics in their production lines with 309 robots per 10,000 people.

Rank Country Number of industrial robots

(per 10,000 employees) 1 South-Korea 631 2 Singapore 488 3 Germany 309 4 Japan 303 5 Sweden 223 6 Denmark 211 7 United States 189 8 Italy 185 9 Belgium 184 10 Taiwan 177 11 Spain 160 12 Netherlands 163 13 Canada 145 14 Austria 144 15 Finland 138

Denmark most future-proof

Technological advancement and the automation of various processes aren’t limited to just the workforce; governments also need to ensure they aren’t stuck behind when it comes to automation.

Looking at a variety of factors such as the availability of online services, human capital and the level of telecommunication infrastructure we’ve determined which countries are leading the way and are deemed the most future-proof.

Coming in first is the European government of Denmark, scoring highly for every metric researched such as E-government (electronic government) scoring 0.9758 – with the highest possible score being 1.

This in essence means the utilisation of the Internet, computers, and other digital communications by a government.

Another aspect Denmark scores high on (0.9643) is e-participation, which means many services provided by a government such as administrative purposes and decision-making involve technological advancement.

Rank Country E-Gov Index E-Participation Index Online Service Index Human Capital Index Telecom Infrastructure Index 1 Denmark 0.9758 0.9643 0.9706 0.9588 0.9979 2 South Korea 0.9560 1.0000 1.0000 0.8997 0.9684 3 Estonia 0.9473 1.0000 0.9941 0.9266 0.9212 4 Finland 0.9452 0.9524 0.9706 0.9549 0.9101 5 Australia 0.9432 0.9643 0.9471 1.0000 0.8825 6 Sweden 0.9365 0.8214 0.9000 0.9471 0.9625 7 United Kingdom 0.9358 0.9762 0.9588 0.9292 0.9195 8 New Zealand 0.9339 0.9881 0.9294 0.9516 0.9207 9 United States 0.9297 1.0000 0.9471 0.9239 0.9182 10 Netherlands 0.9228 0.9643 0.9059 0.9349 0.9276 11 Singapore 0.9150 0.9762 0.9647 0.8904 0.8899 12 Iceland 0.9101 0.7738 0.7941 0.9525 0.9838 13 Norway 0.9064 0.9048 0.8765 0.9392 0.9034 14 Japan 0.8989 0.9881 0.9059 0.8684 0.9223 15 Austria 0.8914 0.9762 0.9471 0.9032 0.8240

In second place is the government of a country home to many tech giants; South Korea. The Asian republic scores 0.956 on the e-government index, as well as a full 1 on both the e-participation and online service index.

Third place is for another European government; Estonia. It scores high on all metrics including 0.9941 on the online service index, 0.9266 on the human capital index, and 0.9212 in terms of telecommunication infrastructure.

The 10 countries with biggest increase in employment

Iran has made big advancements in terms of technological and educational advancement in recent years, which could be a contributing factor to the massive amount of jobs that were created across markets and taken on over the last decade; between 2012 and 2019 the country saw an increase of employment of 29% across all sectors.

Following suit with an increase of an employed population of 27%, is the European country of Lithuania, as well as The Netherlands where employment rates saw an increase of 21% in recent years.

Rank Country Average percentage change

in employment level 1 Iran 29.00 2 Lithuania 27.00 3 The Netherlands 21.00 4 France 21.00 5 Slovakia 20.50 6 Austria 12 (Avg) 7 Spain 12 (Avg) 8 Czech Republic 11.00 9 UK 11.00 10 Denmark 11.00

Clerical support workers are roles most likely to become extinct

The industry that has experienced the biggest dip in employment over the past decade is the sector of clerical support workers, which saw a decrease of 13.5 per cent from 2012 to 2019.

According to the research, these are the types of jobs most at risk of dying out. Following are Market-oriented skilled agricultural workers as well as Handicraft and printing workers, which both saw a decrease of employment of 10 per cent.

Other sectors such as sales and agricultural careers have seen no increase in the availability of jobs despite the increase of demand.

Rank Occupation Average percentage change

in employment level 1 Other clerical support workers -13.50 2 Market-oriented skilled agricultural workers -10.00 3 Handicraft and printing workers -10.00 4 Metal, machinery and related trades workers -4.00 5 Sales workers 0.00 6 Agricultural, forestry and fishery labourers 0.00 7 Protective services workers 3.00 8 Business and administration associate professionals 4.00 9 Cleaners and helpers 5.00 10 Numerical and material recording clerks 5.00 11 Market-oriented skilled forestry, fishery and hunting workers 6.00 12 Building and related trades workers, excluding electricians 6.00 13 Electrical and electronic trades workers 6.00 14 Drivers and mobile plant operators 6.00 15 Stationary plant and machine operators 7.00

Seoul in South Korea

Research & development investments

Out of all nations analysed, South Korea by far spends the biggest percentage of their Gross Domestic Product on projects relating to research and development. With 4.1 per cent, this investment is helping the country move forward and keep up with technology to ensure its future-proof, which lines up with the nation being the second-best e-government.

Japan invests the second-biggest amount of their GDP into research and development with 3.4%, followed closely by Switzerland which spends 3.2 per cent on keeping up with technological advancements.

Rank Country % Of GDP invested in R&A 1 South Korea 4.1 2 Japan 3.4 3 Switzerland 3.2 4 Austria 3.1 5 Finland 3.1 6 Sweden 2.9 7 Denmark 2.9 8 Germany 2.7 9 USA 2.4 10 Slovenia 2.4 11 Belgium 2.3 12 France 2.3 13 Australia 2.2 14 Singapore 2.1 15 Czech-Republic 2.0