Exclusive: Hanbury founders offload political intelligence division to DeHavilland

Hanbury’s Forefront wing and Dehavilland both offer Westminster research and intelligence

The founders behind fast-growing communications and advisory firm Hanbury Strategy have sold their political intelligence division, Forefront Advisers, to its larger rival DeHavilland, City A.M. understands.

Hanbury, founded by well-connected former political advisers Paul Stephenson and Ameet Gill in 2016, was split into three divisions two years ago as the firm grew, with Forefront offering intelligence and insight into political trends and policy developments.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and City A.M. understands the other two divisions of Hanbury Strategy – one focussed on public affairs and communications and the other on data and polling – are unaffected.

Dehavilland, which offers research and analysis on political machinations in the UK and Europe to corporate clients and trade associations, was itself acquired by asset management firm Bridgepoint in 2021 for £15m.

In an email to clients, DeHavilland said “our depth and quality of data on policy and the stakeholders that influence it, combined with Forefront’s unparalleled insights into political trends, policy developments and how these will impact (organisations) are highly complementary.”

Andrew Himsley, CEO of DeHavilland, said: “Forefront Advisers is a great addition to the Group and supports our strategy of creating a full-service political intelligence provider. It brings leading research and must-have analysis, which will significantly enhance the value we can provide to our clients”.

Earlier this week Hanbury announced an employee share scheme which is available to employees who have been with the firm for two years and “performed strongly.”

The new shareholders now hold more than 10 per cent of the remaining company. Hanbury Strategy.