EU edges towards deal to share emissions cuts

European Union (EU) member states are closing in on a deal to share the burden of cutting greenhouse emissions within the bloc.

Countries poised to accept national targets proposed by Brussels last year, according to draft documents seen by news agency Reuters.

The trading bloc is aiming to cut emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

It is looking to set up an “effort sharing” policy, which sets national goals for its 27 member states to reduce emissions in sectors such as transport and buildings.

These sectors are particularly significant when it comes to cutting emissions, with buildings producing 36 per cent of EU greenhouse gasses.

Under the draft proposal, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg would be obliged to cut emissions in the relevant sectors 50 per cent over the course of the decade, compared to a 10 per cent cut for Bulgaria and 12.7 per cent for Romania.

This would represent a significant hike to existing targets, with Bulgaria’s existing goal being simply not to increase its emissions by the end of the decade, while Germany currently faces a 38 per cent cut.

The targets are based on a country’s per capita economic output and have been adjusted to ensure emissions are cut cost-effectively.

The terms of the deal will also allow states that struggle to achieve their targets to fund emissions cuts in another EU country and count those reductions towards their own target.

Three EU diplomats told Reuters they expect the draft proposal will form the basis for a deal among countries, with the final rules negotiated with European Parliament.