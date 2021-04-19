Elementis receives £1bn takeover bid from US chemicals giant Innospec

FTSE 250 firm Elementis has received a takeover bid worth more than £1bn from Nasdaq-listed chemicals giant Innospec.

Sky News reported that the US firm had tabled a bid for the fellow chemicals firm worth more than 200p per share.

Read more: UK to hike emissions cut plans ahead of climate summit – report

Such a bid would represent a premium of nearly two-thirds on Elementis’ closing price of 135p per share today.

In response to enquiries from City A.M., Innospec said that it did not comment on rumours or speculation.

But it was reported that both firms would be under pressure to confirm the approach after questions were raised after why the bid’s existence had not yet been shared with stakeholders.

Last year Elementis was the subject of a takeover pursuit by another US firm, Mineral Technologies.

The New York-based firm made a number of bids for the FTSE 250 group, with a top offer worth 130 per share. However, this was rejected by Elementis’ board.

City A.M. has contacted Elementis for comment.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter