EDF reaches deal with energy specialist to support heat pump roll-out

Energy giant EDF has teamed up with CB Heating to boost its heat pump offering to customers, with the Clacton-based firm giving millions of customers access to 500 approved installers in the UK.

EDF customers will be offered an end-to-end service through CB Heating’s Heat Pump Installer Network, with the aim of boosting the installation rate of domestic heat pumps, while upskilling domestic engineers.

The announcement comes ahead of the government’s launch of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which will provide customers with upfront grants of £5,000 to reduce the cost of installing eligible heat pump systems.

The scheme will be open to voucher applications on May 23.

The government has also committed to investing £30m in heat pump manufacturing as part of its energy security strategy, which was unveiled last month.

Alongside ramping up domestic energy production, Downing Street is keen for the country’s housing stock to become more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

The UK’s housing stock is among the least energy efficient in Europe, with insulation, consumer behaviour and more effective heating systems key to reducing energy usage, and consequently taming spiralling bills.

EDF’s investment will also support the development of a Heat Pump Installers Network Academy, delivering training to engineers across the country.

Currently, there are less than 4,000 qualified heat pump installers in the UK compared to more than 100,000 gas safe engineers.

The new academy will have the potential to train up to 4,000 new heat pump installers from autumn 2022.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of Customers at EDF, said: “This is the first step in delivering on our long-term strategy of decarbonisation of heat. Through investment in training and upskilling engineers in each region of the country through the unique HPIN academy, this ambitious and regionally focused approach will see EDF working with smaller businesses and local installers to help Britain achieve net zero.”

Clayton Browne, managing director, CB Heating, said: “HPIN embraces a real sense of togetherness working together, sharing our 20 years specialist knowledge and experience with existing heating companies with training and support as they transition from fossil fuel boilers over to low carbon heat pump technology. Customers can have the confidence of buying from a national company they can trust whilst supporting small business locally, with the backing of Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity.”