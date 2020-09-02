The number of consumers dining out soared on Bank Holiday Monday as Brits rushed to make the most of the last day of the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

Figures showed that the number of seated diners in the UK was up 216.3 per cent on 31 August compared to the same day in 2019.

The scheme offered diners a 50 per cent discount on food and soft drinks with a cap of £10 per head on Mondays to Wednesdays in August.

The discount, which was designed to encourage nervous consumers to return to restaurants after months spent in lockdown, proved to be popular.

Opentable data showed that at least 64m discounted meals were sold in the first three weeks after the offer was launched, excluding sales on the bumper Bank Holiday Monday.

Many restaurants have decided to extend the Eat Out to Help Out half-price offer throughout September.

Research by Yougov indicated that 50 per cent of the people who took advantage of the scheme in August intend to dine out the same amount or more often this month.

Speaking on Monday, as the scheme drew to a close, Rishi Sunak said: “As the Eat Out to Help Out scheme draws to a close, I want to say thank you to the diners who have fallen back in love with their local, to the managers who have spent weeks ensuring their restaurants were safe and to the chefs, waiters and waitresses across the country who have worked tirelessly, sometimes with more customers than they’ve ever had before – all helping to protect 1.8m jobs in the hospitality sector.

“The scheme reminded us why we as a nation love dining out and I urge diners to maintain the momentum to help continue our economic recovery.”