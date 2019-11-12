E.on and RWE Renewables agree clean power deal

E.on and RWE Renewables have agreed a two and a half year deal that will see E.on purchase the power output of 20 of its fellow German company’s British wind farms.

The deal will help E.on provide renewable power to 3.3m UK homes. Earlier this year the energy giant announced that it was switching all of its British customers to a 100 per cent renewable supply, with no change in tariffs.

Read more: Just one in ten energy suppliers have made net zero plans

The wind farms have a capacity of 892 megawatts and include part of the London Array, the world’s second largest offshore wind farm.

RWE Renewables is the newest subsidiary of RWE, and has an installed capacity of 9 gigawatts, with a further 2.6 under construction.

E.on built the wind assets as part of its £3.3bn investment into the UK over the last decade, before transferring ownership to RWE in October.

In return, E.on took over RWE’s stake in Essen-based Innogy.

Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.on UK, said: “A significant element of our commitment to providing all our residential customers with renewable electricity – a change at a scale never seen before in Britain – was the fact we have invested more than £3.3bn in renewable energy in the UK in recent years.

“We have now secured the power coming from all those wind farms, as well as similar arrangements we have with more than a dozen independent generators around the country, which means our customers can continue to enjoy an electricity supply backed by UK renewables.”

Read more: Wind power industry could be worth $1 trillion by 2040

Lewis added that the company would also try to help customers better manage their energy consumption by developing solutions such as heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

RWE Renewables chief operating officer Tom Glover said: “Great Britain, where we already operate over 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy plants, is a very attractive market for RWE due to its well-functioning framework.

Main image credit: Getty