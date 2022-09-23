Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Drive customer engagement with relevant offers and rewards

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, consumers are increasingly looking for greater value in every transaction, with rewards becoming a key motivator in driving purchasing decisions. After helping brands with their travel loyalty programmes during the pandemic, Valuedynamx is now helping financial and banking clients offer rewards to their customers.

Customer engagement programmes are a strategic investment that could help companies stand out during periods of pressure. They’re also proving to be an effective way for financial institutions to keep customers engaged in the long term, and by enabling customers to earn cashback and other rewards through their spending, it could also be possible to influence the choice of payment cards consumers use.

This kind of differentiator could help financial companies win the battle for being front of wallet when the pressure on disposable income becomes more challenging during periods of economic downturn. Read more about the impact of these programmes during an economic crisis at valuedynamx.com.