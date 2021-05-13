Dowden: Visa-free touring possible in 17 countries post-Brexit

Artists will be able to tour in at least 17 of the 27 EU member states without needing visas or work permits, the culture secretary has said.

When the Brexit transition period ended, new travel rules came into place that do not guarantee visa-free travel for musicians in the EU.

There have been calls from across industries for a cultural work permit deal to be reached. Last month more than 300 arts figures warned the prime minister of a “mountain of costly bureaucracy and red tape” for EU tours.

Oliver Dowden today told the Digital Culture, Media and Sport Committee he had spoken with every EU country on the issue since them.

He said he now understood that “some paid touring activities” were possible in 17 countries and that the picture was “much more positive” than initially thought.

“We have engaged with every member state and off the back of that we have got a much clearer picture about the extent of restrictions and it varies enormously between countries,” he said.

“And I can tell you our current analysis is that (in) at least 17 out of the 27 member states some paid touring activities are possible without needing visas or work permits. So that is a much more positive picture than initially appeared to be the case.”

He said he and culture minister Caroline Dinenage were involved in discussions with countries where restrictions remain: “I must say overall there is a very constructive mood so far from other members states”.