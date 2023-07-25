Despite heatwave and wildfires Michael Gove insists Greece is still safe: ‘I’m due to go on holiday there in a week’

Undated handout satellite imagery issued by Planet Labs PBC of wildfires on the island of Rhodes in Greece. (Press Association/Planet Labs)



Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he plans to holiday on a Greek island as he insisted the region is safe for holidaymakers despite fire concerns.

He denied to Times Radio that the Foreign Office has taken too relaxed an approach by not issuing advice not to go.

“In fact I’m due to go on holiday, God willing, to Greece in just over a week’s time, not to Rhodes but to another island and I’m looking forward to going,” he added.

“Greece is a wonderful country, a wonderful place to holiday and we do need to support the Greek government in dealing with the situation in Rhodes. My heart goes out to those who are affected but the advice is clear, if you follow the Foreign Office advice it is safe.”

He told Sky News the island he was going to is Evia.

This comes after British holidaymakers are due to return to the UK from fire-ravaged Rhodes as repatriation flights continue.

Hundreds of people have already landed at UK airports after parts of the popular Greek island went up in flames, forcing many to sleep in schools, airports and sports centres.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday morning there were as many as 10,000 Britons on the island but the Foreign Office later said it would not be providing updates on the number of people repatriated.

Many Britons told of “traumatic” and “miserable” experiences.

Press Association – Ellie Ng