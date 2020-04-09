Experts across all sectors, including retail, hospitality and tech, have teamed up to provide mentoring for company founders and chief executives affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The All Together scheme includes Martin Williams, the chief executive of Gaucho and M Restaurant brands, Innocent Drinks co-founder Jon Wright and ex-Flying Tiger chief executive Xavier Vidal.

The free service is open to all chief executives and small and medium enterprise business owners with annual revenues between £5m and £100m.

Williams said: “These are extraordinary times, for society and for our business community.

“Chief executives and business owners today are making critical decisions that will determine not only their ability to survive this unprecedented crisis, but the sort of business they will be once the economy starts to recover.

“Whilst many in hospitality are offering support, I have always found cross-sector advice to be more objective and empathetic. All together offers both specialist sector advice and mentoring opportunities from other industries.”

He added: “There have been too many red faces from hospitality ‘leaders’ in the past few weeks – It’s now time to support each other and truly be “all together”.

The scheme will support businesses in need of urgent advice during the coronavirus crisis, as well as offering coaching and strategic planning for the medium to longer-term.