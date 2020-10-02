Covid & the City: Guildhall Yard to become testing centre

A temporary coronavirus testing centre will be established in the historic heart of the Guildhall, the City of London announced today.

Guildhall Yard will house a temporary testing centre, to be installed next week, for an initial period of three months.

The Guildhall serves today as the City Corporation’s headquarters, with the building tracing its history to Roman times.

The current building was completed in 1440.

Catherine McGuinness, City of London Corporation Policy Chair, said tonight: “As this unprecedented global pandemic continues, it’s vital all public bodies play their part in tackling the virus.

“Providing space for this testing site is part of our commitment to ensure people can live in, work and visit the City safely,” she continued.

