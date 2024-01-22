Cost of London car insurance at highest ever: Here’s why and which part of the capital is the worst

Londoners are paying out some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country.

The cost of insuring a car in London has reached the highest level on record, with the capital the most expensive region in the country for a premium.

The latest car insurance price index by Confused.com reveals Londoners are paying £1607 on average to cover their vehicles.

The increase has been driven by inflation pushing up the cost of motor repairs and claims across the UK. Some of the countries biggest insurers have warned 2023 was one of the most challenging years in decades, with profits plunging at the likes of Admiral and Direct Line.

But London has repeatedly come out top of the charts on the closely watched indexes, with the capital’s premiums now higher than anywhere else.

It comes down to higher rates of claim and vehicle crime, higher repair costs at garages and the higher value of resident’s cars.

Higher congestion also increases the likelihood of car accidents, both minor and severe. TomTom’s most recent traffic index revealed London as the slowest city in the world to drive through, with a six mile trip taking more than 36 minutes and 2 seconds on average.

Whose paying the most?

Drivers in West Central London are facing the highest premiums, which are now a whopping £1,936 on average after increasing by £703, or 57 per cent, year-on-year.

Inner London fees have also accelerated over the past twelve months, rising by £599, or 59 per cent. In Outer London, prices are slightly lower at £1291, but still jumped by 60 per cent.

Off the hook are drivers in Kingston-upon-Thames, who are paying the least of all London drivers at an average cost of £934.

Inner London

Postcode area Avg £ YOY % YOY £ Q % Q £ London – City £1,430 52% £486 -1% -£12 London – East £1,822 59% £677 7% £115 London – North £1,635 61% £617 8% £123 London – North West £1,680 60% £631 8% £121 London – South East £1,505 60% £567 7% £102 London – South West £1,405 57% £512 5% £71 London – West £1,465 58% £535 6% £78 London – West Central £1,936 57% £703 0% £8 Source: Confused.com’s car insurance price index

Outer London

Postcode area Avg £ YOY % YOY £ Q % Q £ Bromley £1,089 60% £409 8% £84 Croydon £1,335 60% £503 9% £109 Dartford £1,137 63% £438 10% £101 Enfield £1,352 60% £505 10% £124 Harrow £1,373 58% £505 7% £91 Ilford £1,682 61% £637 10% £153 Kingston Upon Thames £934 57% £338 8% £67 Romford £1,429 63% £550 9% £124 Sutton £1,047 55% £374 9% £89 Twickenham £1,231 60% £460 8% £92 Uxbridge £1,484 57% £540 8% £110 Watford £1,121 61% £426 9% £94 Source: Confused.com’s car insurance price index