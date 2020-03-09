Coronavirus: Supermarkets call for competition laws to be waived

The bosses of the UK’s biggest supermarkets are expected to warn the government that the outbreak of coronavirus could require competition law to be paused to allow them to collaborate.



During a phone call with environment secretary George Eustice at least one of the big four grocers will reportedly call for the suspension of the rule that prevents them from working together, Sky News reported.



Lifting the rule would allow Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco to work together on a delivery plan if the outbreak worsens and becomes a pandemic.



A source close to the discussions told the broadcaster than other rules such as relaxing restrictions on driver hours and delivery time slots were more important issues.



If a suspension was granted, it would be the first time competition law had been temporarily waived for decades.



Over the weekend it emerged that Tesco had begun rationing essential food and household items as shoppers stockpiled due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The supermarket restricted customers to buying no more than five each of rationed goods including antibacterial gels, wipes and sprays, dried pasta and UHT milk.



Waitrose also reportedly implemented a temporary cap on some of the items on its website.



City AM has contacted the big four supermarkets for comment.

