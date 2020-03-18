Panicked investors more than wiped out the FTSE 100’s stimulus gains today, as European stocks resumed their coronavirus-inspired plunge.

The FTSE 100 fell 3.8 per cent minutes after its open, dropping 198 points to stand at 5,101 points.

Read more: Global stocks set to spiral despite coronavirus stimulus measures

That killed yesterday’s 2.8 per cent increase after chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £350bn in government-backed loans for British businesses.

Concerns coronavirus will spread beyond governments’ ability to shore up their economies with fiscal measures was behind the FTSE 100’s drop.

Read more: Coronavirus: Government pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to help British businesses

The government yesterday outlined £330bn in government-backed loans to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis. More stimulus aimed at airlines and airports is also expected.

And the US prepared over $1 trillion in stimulus to try to rescue its economy after the US Federal Reserve slashed rates to zero.

Read more: Donald Trump weighing up sending Americans cheques amid coronavirus

European stocks sink

European stocks also shed yesterday’s gains as they plunged despite the stimulus measures. Germany’s Dax sank 4.5 per cent while France’s Cac staggered 3.9 per cent down.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson warned: “The fact that markets keep shrugging off the stimulus measures reflects the deep uncertainty about the economic damage about to be done.”

However, he added. “But these moves are not the 7, 8, 9, 10 per cent type swings. This is better – smaller daily swings are the first step to stabilisation before we can start to look at the bottom being in.”

But yet another day of global stocks turmoil is on the cards after Asian stocks slumped overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.7 per cent despite reports of imminent economic measures to mitigate the coronavirus fallout.

And Hang Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 4.3 per cent.

That came despite US stocks climbing after the Trump administration eyed a $1.2 trillion outlay that could include payments to citizens unable to work.

‘Coronavirus stimulus offers certainty’

“The direction and scale of the monetary and fiscal policy response continue to move in the right direction, said UBS Global Wealth Management’s Mark Haefele.

“Although it remains early days, further signs of virus containment across key developed markets could begin to lay the ground for a more sustained rally in risky assets.”

Read more: Investment and coronavirus: Keep calm and don’t cash out

“A bigger picture is starting to emerge of how governments are responding to the pandemic and that in itself offers some needed certainty,” London Capital Group’s head of research, Jasper Lawler, added.

“Authorities are trying to balance economically damaging travel restrictions and social distancing rules with cheap loans for businesses and some relief to households.”

But FTSE 100 stocks plunge again

FTSE 100 stocks Rolls-Royce and Meggitt led the blue-chip lower, falling 17 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

But Sainsbury’s jumped 10 per cent after announcing new rationing measures to combat coronavirus stockpiling.



Read more: US stock markets rebound after new Fed coronavirus action

More to follow.