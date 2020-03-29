Coronavirus: Deliveroo to provide 500,000 free meals to NHS staff

Deliveroo has pledged to deliver 500,000 free meals to NHS workers across the country as the UK gears up for the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.



The delivery firm will later today announce that it has begun providing meals to NHS trusts, while customers will be able to donate funds to buy food for doctors and nurses through its app.



Deliveroo is seeking to sign up restaurant partners and corporate sponsors to support the move, while it will also make its own financial contribution.



Under the plans, meals will be delivered in bulk to NHS sites when workers are at the end of their shift.



It is not clear whether the initiative will include the new Nightingale Hospital, a new facility with space for up to 4,000 patients being built at the Excel Centre in east London.



Health secretary Matt Hancock, who last week tested positive for coronavirus, will officially endorse the pledge, which was first reported by Sky News.



It is the latest example of a company donating money or resources to the fight against the pandemic amid concerns the NHS will struggle to cope with the crisis.



Airbnb today announced it will provide NHS and other frontline medical workers free accommodation, with nearly 1,500 places already offered by UK hosts.



It forms part of the company’s global plan to provide somewhere to stay for up to 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers and first responders.



Apple and Facebook have donated millions of face masks to help fight the pandemic, while chemicals giant Ineos and luxury group LVMH have repurposed their production lines to manufacture hand sanitiser.

It comes a week after Deliveroo founder Will Shu urged the government to relieve the pressure on supermarkets during the coronavirus crisis by funding a public information campaign explaining the safety of takeaway outlets.



Shu has written a letter to the Prime Minister to say that the package of economic support announced by the government so far will not be enough to allow restaurants to continue to offer takeaways.