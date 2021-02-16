Consultancy Zedra continues UK expansion with Inside Pensions buy

Zedra has bought Inside Pensions, marking its sector UK acquisition in six months.

The transaction will allow Zedra, which specialises in active wealth and fund services, to expand its presence into the pension services space.

Inside Pensions helps trustees to run their schemes by advising on compliant board administration and best practice governance. The firm has a portfolio of blue-chip clients and operates from St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The latest buy marks Zedra’s second UK acquisition in six months. In September 2020 it bought consultant Fitzgerald & Law, which increased its headcount to 70.

Zedra CEO Ivo Hemelraad said: “Inside Pensions has a strong reputation and a leading position in the outsourced pension trustee executive services market, which has significant barriers to entry.

“The unrivalled expertise and experience of the Inside Pensions team will considerably extend the level of support we can offer to our clients in the pension services space both in the UK and in other jurisdictions.”

Inside Pensions chair and founder Rita Powell added: “Inside Pensions was born out of a market need for independent, professional support for pension trustees, separate from the sponsor, other advisors and service providers to ensure that there was no conflict of interest.

“The company’s independence enables it to work with and suggest a range of other consulting services, including actuarial, legal and investment advisory. It has grown from a boutique business to the UK’s leading independent pensions executive support provider for UK occupational pension schemes. Being part of Zedra will enable Inside Pensions to continue to focus on excellent client service and offer a wider range of services to our clients.”