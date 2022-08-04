Consortium inks £3.7bn takeover deal for Mediclinic

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Hospital chain operator Mediclinic is to be bought by a consortium for an equity value of around £3.7bn.

The South African investment holding firm has snapped up the UK operation alongside MSC Mediterranean Shipping.

“The recommended offer represents a near-term value realisation for Mediclinic shareholders at an attractive premium,” Dame Inga Beale, chair of Mediclinic, said.

“Over 39 years, Mediclinic has developed into the leading international healthcare services group it is today. During this time, Remgro has remained a supportive long-term shareholder. Together with SAS, the Consortium’s resources will put Mediclinic in a strong position to continue to serve patients through our broad range of high-quality healthcare services.”

More to follow…