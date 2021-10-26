Coinlist valued at $1.5bn on back of $100m funding round

Coinlist, a token listing and crypto exchange platform, has raised $100m (£72m) in a Series A funding round bringing its valuation to $1.5bn.

The round was co-led by Accomplice VC and Agman Partners with participation from Alphemy Capital, Continue Capital and CMT Digital among others. The bumper valuation comes after the company benefitted from surging interest in crypto over the past year, expanding its user base to 4.5m users across more than 170 countries.

“In this round, we focused on deepening relationships with our existing community rather than signing new venture capital,” said CoinList CEO, Graham Jenkin.

“While we have some great US investors, our new investors are mostly VIPs and partners in the regions where we are growing fastest – Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. We’re very excited to have them join us,” he added, noting that the company’s UK user base grew by 24 times.

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based CoinList has a history of working with the best projects in the space and has helped blue-chip projects like Filecoin, Solana, Celo, Algorand, Dapper, and others connect with hundreds of thousands of new token holders.

Amid surging worldwide crypto adoption CoinList said its exchange has seen an increased monthly trading volume to $1bn in 2021 with assets staked now total $2.6bn.

Despite the hype CoinList Pro remains the world’s 42nd biggest exchange by trade volume according to the analytics site Coinmarketcap.

