City of London: how Square Mile workers put in the most hours

The City worker works an estimated 38.7 hours a week on average, against England’s average of 34 hours

Workers in the City of London are putting in the most hours in the capital and the country, with almost a third working more than 49 hours, according to a new survey.

And that proportion of City people working long hours is three times the average for England — 31.9 per cent in the Square Mile against 11.5 per cent in the nation.

The City worker puts in an estimated 38.7 hours a week on average, against the England average of 34 hours.

The capital is also responsible for eight of the top ten areas for working more than 49 hours.

The numbers demonstrate the City of London’s work ethic, said Mo Naser, CEO of SmartSurvey, which conducted the analysis of Office for National Statistics Census data.

“The estimated hours worked per person in the City of London is also the highest of any surveyed area working four hours more each week than the national average,” he added.

While the City tops the chart as the area with the longest working hours, it is closely followed by Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster and Camden.

SmartSurvey’s analysis divided the estimated total hours worked by residents in each area by the numbers of residents who worked part or full-time.

On average, UK workers are not meant to work more than 48 hours a week over a 17-week period, according to the EU Working Time Directive introduced into UK law in 1998.

There are exceptions to this rule, however, such as positions with 24-hour staffing arrangements or emergency services.