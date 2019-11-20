City Moves for 20 November - Who's switching jobs at Allsop, Baker McKenzie and Saga?

Today’s City Moves includes Allsop, Baker McKenzie and Saga

Allsop

Leading property consultancy Allsop has appointed Jamie Hopkins to its board as non-executive director. Jamie is the former chief executive officer of Workspace, a leading provider of business space, having served in the role since 2012. Scott Tyler, senior partner at Allsop, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to our board. His significant experience of running a FTSE 250 company will bring diversity of thought, while his excellent understanding of business and the property sector will be hugely beneficial to us and our future growth.”Jamie commented on his new appointment, saying: “Allsop is a renowned market leading property consultancy with an exceptional track record. I’m looking forward to helping the management team develop its growth plan and continue its success in the sector.”

Baker McKenzie

Leading global law firm Baker McKenzie has announced that Alex Chadwick has been re-appointed managing partner of the London office for a second term. The term is for three years, effective from 1 January 2020. Alex, a tax partner, joined Baker McKenzie as a trainee in 1990 and made partner in 1999. He headed the firm’s tax practice group in London and was on Baker McKenzie’s Europe tax transactions steering committee, before being appointed London managing partner in 2016. Over the past three years under Alex’s leadership as managing partner the London office has seen a period of significant growth, including a 40 per cent increase in London revenues. Commenting on his re-appointment Alex said: “I am very honoured to be elected managing partner of Baker McKenzie in London once more. I am grateful to have an opportunity to build on the progress we have achieved so far and to continue expanding Baker McKenzie’s presence in London,

as the City remains a vitally important financial centre for the firm.”



Saga

Saga, the UK’s specialist in products and services for people aged 50 and over, has announcd the appointment of Cheryl Agius as chief executive officer (CEO) of insurance. Cheryl will lead all aspects of the insurance business and will be responsible for insurance strategy. Cheryl joins from Legal & General with over 25 years’ experience in insurance, retirement and pensions, where she was most recently CEO of its general insurance business. Before Legal & General, Cheryl held roles with Aon Hewitt, Lloyds TSB and Towers Watson. Cheryl commented on her new role: “I am delighted to be joining Saga to lead the next phase of growth. Saga has a great brand and has demonstrated market leading innovation.”

