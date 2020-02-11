City Moves for 11 February - Who's switching jobs at Sazka, Angling Direct and the PPF?

Sazka



Sazka Group is pleased to announce that Kenneth Morton has been appointed chief financial officer as of March 2020. Kenneth joined KKCG as head of corporate finance in April 2019 and in this role has devoted the majority of his time to projects with Sazka, including its Voluntary Tender Offer for shares in Opap and the related financing, and Sazka’s inaugural international bond issuance in November 2019. Kenneth will bring extensive experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Before joining KKCG, he worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank in London, Moscow and Hong Kong, and in corporate finance at Thames Water. He has more than 15 years of corporate finance experience. Robert Chvatal, chief executive of Sazka commented: “I am delighted to welcome Kenneth to the Sazka team. We have worked together extensively… and his banking and international experience will be valuable assets as we execute our business and financial strategies.”



Angling direct



Angling Direct, the largest specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer in the UK, has announced that Andy Torrance has been appointed as the company’s new chief executive. Andy, who joined the company in October 2019 as a non-executive director, will replace Darren Bailey, who has decided to step down from his role as chief executive with immediate effect after 17 years of leading the business. Darren will remain on the board as a non-executive director following his departure from the helm. Andy has previously held chief operating officer roles at Dunelm and Holland & Barrett and a number of executive roles during a 12-year period at Halfords. Martyn Page, executive chairman, commented: “We are excited to have Andy Torrance as the company’s new [chief executive] given his specialist retail sector and European scaling experience.”



PPF



The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) has announced that Lisa McCrory has been appointed as its new chief finance officer (CFO). Lisa will now be responsible for leading the PPF’s actuarial financial management, finance, commercial and internal audit departments and will do this alongside her current role as chief actuary. Since her appointment as chief actuary in September 2018, Lisa has been responsible for providing actuarial advice to the board of the PPF, and has also been covering the role of CFO on an interim basis since October 2019. Oliver Morley, chief executive of the PPF commented: “It brings me great pleasure to officially welcome Lisa to our executive committee as our new chief finance officer.”

