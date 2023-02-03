China trip: Blinken postpones diplomatic visit following balloon discovery

US Secretary of State Blinken has postponed a trip to China following the discovery of what appears to be a a surveillance satellite

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a US official said.

The abrupt decision comes despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

The US has described it as a surveillance satellite.

The decision came just hours before Mr Blinken had been due to depart Washington for Beijing and marked a new blow to already strained US-Chinese relations.

Officials said Mr Blinken and President Joe Biden determined it was best not to proceed with the trip at this time.

