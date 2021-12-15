Check out 2021’s top ten most read articles in ICAS’ CA magazine
This past year has marked many milestones as the world has moved through another 12 months of the Covid pandemic, featuring large-scale but uneven access to vital vaccinations, the tentative reopening of economies and attempts to blend the new normal and older ways of working.
Amid all these uncertainties, ICAS’ CA magazine — our dedicated business and finance magazine for Chartered Accountants — has sought throughout the year to bring relevant, timely and thought-provoking content to our readership.
We started off by presenting the challenges of 2020 as the opportunities of 2021, and throughout the year brought into focus many of our thought leadership priorities, including: Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) through our March diversity edition and our May mental health edition; sustainability through our June edition; technology in our November edition; trust and ethics throughout the year; and coverage of CA’s roles in pandemic recovery.
2021 also marked the first full year that CA magazine has been completely digital, following on from our 2020 relaunch in partnership with The River Group. The new look CA magazine continued its journey into a stronger focus on digital content and social media engagement to make sure our readers can access our content on their channel of choice.
Now digitally distributed to all of ICAS’ 22,500 Members, plus Students who are in training for their CA qualification, CA magazine is our platform for influential thought leadership and our way to strengthen ICAS’ voice in the business and finance community, and beyond.
We’ve put together our top ten most read articles of 2021 for those new to the magazine and those looking to dive back in.
Here are this year’s highlights.
CA magazine’s 2021 top ten most read articles
- Best in show: Niall McCallum CA, CFO of BrewDog, on why purpose drives the Ellon-based beer maker’s success.
- ‘We live in an era of warrior accountants’: Gillian Tett on how business has a chance to remake itself post-pandemic and the pivotal role of finance professionals.
- Crossing the floor: Sara Glass CA on leaving a successful career in the private sector to become CFO of the Scottish Parliament.
- More than a numbers game: Anne-Marie Imafidon, CEO of Stemettes, on a mission to ensure careers in Stem are open and welcoming to all.
- The never-ending story: Three CAs in the film industry on the big screen make-or-break moment in post-pandemic recovery.
- Fashion forward: Three CAs in the fashion industry on whether it can return from the pandemic both profitably and sustainably.
- The shape of water: Natalie Campbell, CEO of Belu, on how the ethical bottled water company navigated the pandemic.
- What’s the time Mr Wolf?: Martin Wolf CBE, Chief Economics Commentator at the Financial Times, on life post-pandemic, Brexit and the trouble with stakeholder capitalism.
- Electric dreams: Ren Baletti CA, Senior Manager for Electric Vehicles, Strategy at EDF Energy, on why the utility giant will be powering the UK’s transformation towards a zero-emissions economy.
- Leader of the pack: Mindy Lubber, President and CEO of Ceres, on why the private sector must act now on climate change or risk being left behind.
