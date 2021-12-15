Check out 2021’s top ten most read articles in ICAS’ CA magazine

What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

This past year has marked many milestones as the world has moved through another 12 months of the Covid pandemic, featuring large-scale but uneven access to vital vaccinations, the tentative reopening of economies and attempts to blend the new normal and older ways of working.

Amid all these uncertainties, ICAS’ CA magazine — our dedicated business and finance magazine for Chartered Accountants — has sought throughout the year to bring relevant, timely and thought-provoking content to our readership.

We started off by presenting the challenges of 2020 as the opportunities of 2021, and throughout the year brought into focus many of our thought leadership priorities, including: Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) through our March diversity edition and our May mental health edition; sustainability through our June edition; technology in our November edition; trust and ethics throughout the year; and coverage of CA’s roles in pandemic recovery.



2021 also marked the first full year that CA magazine has been completely digital, following on from our 2020 relaunch in partnership with The River Group. The new look CA magazine continued its journey into a stronger focus on digital content and social media engagement to make sure our readers can access our content on their channel of choice.

Now digitally distributed to all of ICAS’ 22,500 Members, plus Students who are in training for their CA qualification, CA magazine is our platform for influential thought leadership and our way to strengthen ICAS’ voice in the business and finance community, and beyond.

We’ve put together our top ten most read articles of 2021 for those new to the magazine and those looking to dive back in.

Here are this year’s highlights.

