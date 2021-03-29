Pubs and restaurants are gearing up to welcome workers and visitors back to Central London next month, with preparations underway to create more outdoor seating areas.

The City of London’s Leadenhall Market today revealed plans for some of its tenants to reopen from 12 April, with others following in May.

Meanwhile, in the West End, Covent Garden landlord Capco has unveiled an outdoor dining scheme for 25 restaurants, including Sushisamba, Balthazar and The Oystermen, offering 500 extra covers.

The new al fresco seating area, including heaters, parasols and windbreak screens, will cover seven pedestrianised streets and Covent Garden’s Piazza,

Leadenhall Market, which this year celebrates its 700th anniversary, announced today that The Lamb Tavern will reopen for outdoor drinking and dining next month, catering for groups of six or two households up to 10 people.

A number of the market’s retailers, including Windsor Flowers, specialist drinks store Amathus and luxury clothing brands Barbour and Reiss, will also resume trading from 12 April.

Hair salon Nicholson & Griffin, beauticians Askinology and opticians Hawkes & Wainer are also among the market tenants opening their door to customers in just two weeks’ time.

The market’s wine bars Bedales and Brokers and other restaurants including Luc’s Brasseries and Pizza Express will reopen when indoor dining is permitted from 17 May.

