Business directors removed from UK travel exemption list

Top business leaders are no longer exempt from UK travel restrictions, meaning they will have to self-isolate for 10 days when returning to the country.

Business directors bringing jobs and investment to the UK had been listed as one of the exemptions of the coronavirus quarantine rules.

But new changes that came into effect at 4am on Monday mean that globetrotting executives no longer qualify.

Advertising productions, journalists, National Lottery, performing arts professionals and film and TV productions were also removed from the list.

“If you are not exempt, and you arrive in the UK, you will need to self-isolate for 10 days,” a statement on the government’s website reads.

It comes amid a tightening of travel rules as fears grow about new strains of Covid-19 entering the country.

All travel corridors, which allowed passengers from some countries to avoid quarantine, have now closed and travellers must show a negative test result to be allowed entry.

Arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days, but can cut this short if they pay for a private Covid-19 test and receive a negative result.

This does not apply to countries that are on a no travel list, such as Brazil, South Africa and Portugal.

A number of jobs are still exempt from travel restrictions, including bus and coach drivers, government contractors and elite sportspeople.