Burger King still operating in Russia despite vow to quit 18 months ago

Burger King (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

Burger King is still operating in Russia despite a promise from its owner that it would cease operations in the country more than a year ago.

Restaurants Brand International (RBI) – which owns 15 per cent of the fast food chains franchise business in Russia- told the BBC it had “no new updates to share at this time” on its exit.

The comments come after the firm vowed in March that it had begun the process of exiting the country in which Burger King has 800 sites.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, all major franchises came under increasing pressure to pull out of the country, including the likes of McDonald’s and the Coca-Cola company.

The company has previously cited difficulties in its franchisee agreement for the reason why it is unable to leave Russia.

In March 2022, RBI President David Sear said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has “refused” to close them.

Its operation is a joint venture between three other parties including businessman Alexander Kolobov and Russian investment bank VTB Capital.

Speaking at the time, Sear said:”We contacted the main operator of the business and demanded the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia. He has refused to do so.”

An RBI spokesperson told City A.M that it suspended all corporate support for the Russian market in March of 2022.

They said “[This] includes operations, marketing, and supply chain support in addition to refusing approvals for new investment and expansion. RBI has not made any profits from Burger King in Russia since early 2022.”

Other companies have managed to exit the state despite difficult franchise agreements including coffee giant Starbucks who pulled out last May.