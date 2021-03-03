Budget 2021: Bank surcharge to be reviewed in light of corporate tax hike

The surcharge levied on bank profits will come under review later in the year, in light of planned changes to corporation tax.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today said the additional bank surcharge of eight per cent on profits would be reviewed because the increase in the main corporate tax to 25 per cent would make UK taxation of banks “uncompetitive”.

The government believes that the combined level of bank taxation would be too high, and as a result the surcharge will come under review.

Corporation tax will rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent by 2023 for UK companies with annual profits of £250,000 or higher.

However a new “super deduction” will also see companies wipe out their tax bills by investing in property, plant and equipment for the next two years.

Companies with profits of less than £50,000 will remain on the 19 per cent corporation tax rate, while there will be a sliding scale for companies with profits between £50,000 and £250,000.

The government said it would set out in the autumn how it intends to make changes to the bank surcharge.

Changes will be legislated in the Finance Bill 2021-22.