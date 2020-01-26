BT executive appointed by government to scrutinise tech regulation

A senior BT executive will run a new body that looks at regulation in technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Cathryn Ross, the group’s director of regulatory affairs, will chair the government’s new Regulatory Horizons Council, first reported by Sky News.

The body, which is still being set up, will scrutinise whether tech regulation is keeping pace with the rapid advances in robotics and AI.

As Britain’s biggest telecoms company, BT is involved in several projects and investments that will be affected by technological developments.

The appointment of Ross is likely to raise questions about a conflict of interest which arise from her roles.

The department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) could make the announcement as soon as Monday.

The business secretary Andrea Leadsom is understood to have approved the appointment, according to Sky News.

Ross is responsible for implementing regulatory strategy across BT. She was formerly chief executive of the water regulator Ofwat.

Last year the government announced new measures to ensure that regulation can support technological innovation.

The RHC was part of the proposed reforms along with the Regulation Navigator, to help businesses make sense of regulation.

Former business secretary Greg Clark announced the proposals last June. He said: “Our plans will ensure the UK’s regulatory system maintains its pioneering reputation, keeping pace with cutting-edge technology – from personalised AI medicine to smart ships that can navigate the seas autonomously”.

The RHC will be separate from any regulatory body that oversees big tech companies.

Reports have suggested the government will create a technology operator to police firms like Facebook and Google, after Brexit.

The Financial Times reported in December that the new watchdog could enforce a code of conduct and greater data protections for consumers.

