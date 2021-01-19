British Land appoints new chief financial officer from Tesco

London-based retail landlord British Land has made Bhavesh Mistry its new chief financial officer.

Mistry is expected to join British Land no later than 1 August 2021. Until he joins David Walker will continue in his role as interim CFO.

The incoming CFO is currently deputy chief financial officer at Tesco, a position has had held for more than two years.

Prior to that Mistry spend more than five years at Whitbread, where he was finance director of Whitbread Hotels & Restaurants. He has also held senior positions in finance and strategy at Virgin Media, and qualified as a Chartered accountant at KPMG.

British Land chief executive Simon Carter said: “I am delighted Bhavesh is joining British Land at this important time for our business.

“His deep expertise in finance and wealth of experience in business transformation in fast moving industries will be invaluable as we continue to move our business forward and deliver against our strategic priorities.”